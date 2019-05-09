Hilary Duff Engaged To BF Matthew Koma — See The Gorgeous Ring

Lizzie McGuire is getting married! Over five months after they welcomed their baby girl, Hilary Duff was overjoyed to announce that boyfriend Matthew Koma ‘asked me to be his wife.’ Congratulations!

“I asked my best friend to marry me,” Matthew Koma said on May 9, sharing a picture of him and Hilary Duff, 31, to Instagram. Judging by the smiles on both their faces and the massive ring around her finger, she said yes! Matthew also shared a black-and-white shot of the two of them kissing, clearly showcasing their joy about this new engagement. Hilary posted the photos to her own Instagram to share the good news with all her fans. “He asked me to be his wife,” she wrote, adding a heart at the end of the caption. Congratulations to these two!

Hilary and Matthew – a singer/songwriter who had two number one singles on the US Dance Clubs Charts, per Harper’s Bazaar — became a family in October 2018, when she gave birth to their first child together. Hilary gave birth to Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 29, and the Lizzie McGuire star said she “has fully stolen our hearts” when sharing the first pic of her new baby. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.” Banks is Hilary’s second child, as she and Mike Comrie welcomed Luca Cruz back in 2012.

Hilary’s sister, Haylie Duff, 34, was in the room while Hilary gave birth to her new bundle of joy. “It was very special,” Haylie said. “I feel so honored that I was there for the birth of my niece and my nephew,” she said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com at the launch of the new Pikmi DoughMi Toy at Century City mall, “I was there when Luca was born, too. While they were very different experiences, the truth is, bringing a child into the world is an incredibly special experience – no matter how you do it. I was so happy to be able to be there for both of their births.”

“It was really special for Banks to come along as my kids are still really little – so that we get to have them all super small together,” Haylie added. “Luca is sensitive and sweet and so loving to the little girls.” You can bet that Haylie, Luca and the rest of the family will be there to witness Hilary and Matthew walk down the aisle to become man and wife. Congratulations!