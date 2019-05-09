‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: [SPOILER] Gets Fired & Teddy Goes Into Labor

The May 9 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy was a shocking one, as Catherine and Bailey discovered that Meredith had committed insurance fraud, but someone else got fired for it. Plus, Teddy’s water broke!

We can’t believe we’re writing this, but DeLuca got fired during the May 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy — after he took the blame for Meredith’s act of insurance fraud. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. First off, Jo finally opened up about Pittsburgh, when she told Meredith why she’s been so down in the dumps. Fortunately, Meredith was able to convince Jo to ask for a “proper leave of absence” so she could have some time to seek the treatment she needs. However, they only got as far as arriving at the hospital before Meredith realized Bailey and Catherine were having a serious meeting.

As viewers — and Meredith — later found out, Bailey and Catherine were alerted by the hospital’s insurance company that someone (Meredith) had committed fraud to help a patient without insurance receive medical care. When DeLuca had realized what was going on, he took the blame for it and said Meredith had no idea what he had done. So he got cut from the program and could be heading to jail. Meredith, on the other hand, couldn’t really do anything to protect him because she was in a hyperbaric chamber with Alex, tending to his patient, Gus. (Meredith went to find Alex after arriving at the hospital with Jo.)

Meanwhile, Teddy confessed her love for Owen, but not to his face. Instead, she told Amelia, who was at Owen’s house babysitting Leo. Owen wasn’t there, but Teddy thought he might be, so instead, she spilled her guts to Amelia. And after just a matter of minutes, her water broke, so she’s now in labor.

And speaking of Owen, he may not make it to the baby’s birth because in the last seconds of the episode, he, Levi and a patient (Gus’ blood donor) got into a really bad car accident.

