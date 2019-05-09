Farrah Abraham Mourns Her ‘Partner In Crime’ & Daughter’s Father 11 Yrs. After His Death With Sweet Post
Farrah Abraham shared an emotional tribute to her daughter’s late father, Derek Underwood, on what would have been his 29th birthday.
On the day that her late high school boyfriend would have turned 29, Farrah Abraham, 27, mourned his loss. Derek Underwood, the father of Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, 10, tragically passed away in a 2008 car accident, but Farrah was sure to honor him on his birthday. “To one very special person I celebrate and remember like no other-Happy Birthday Derek I love you, May 8th you would be 29 today, birthdays used to be so simple,” the MTV star wrote on Instagram. “You gave me that once in a lifetime love of my life everyone so deserves, you gave me so many 1st’s, from virginity, proms, trips, my first ring, you showed me unconditional love, you showed me what relationships are, from prom, graduation, to our only child…all the events that had happened the entire sequence was one filled with the thrill, love & loss,” she said in the caption.
The montage of photos depicted Farrah’s most heartfelt memories with Derek through the years. One photo showed Farrah cozying up to Derek while donning her high school cheerleading outfit. Another slide showed the couple posing for a picture at prom, as well as a photo of Derek on his graduation day. The most emotional part of the slideshow was undoubtedly the video Farrah shared where she sat down with her daughter and went through a scrapbook of memories. Farrah flipped through a plethora of photos and sweetly described where and when each one was taken. As Farrah detailed the memorable moments to little Sophia, her daughter looked happy to hear all about her late father’s life.
Farrah’s ten-year-old daughter has an Instagram account of her own, and she also shared a beautiful message. “Today is my daddy Derek’s birthday! I’m sharing some little memories with all of you guys today. I’m so thankful for my mom being there for me in my hardest time when I think about my dad and I miss him so so so much.🌟🌟❤️🎂🎂🎂” Farrah’s daughter wrote.
View this post on Instagram
To one very special person I celebrate and remember like no other-Happy Birthday Derek I love you, May 8th you would be 29 today, birthdays used to be so simple.You gave me that once in a lifetime love of my life everyone so deserves, you gave me so many 1st’s, from virginity, proms, trips, my first ring, you showed me unconditional love, you showed me what relationships are, from prom, graduation, to our only child…all the events that had happened the entire sequence was one filled with the thrill, love & loss. Now I share a birthday breakfast in your memory & all our best photos and your childhood photos with our daughter. I see all of your messages to me, & your written letters. Thank you for being the best loving man I know, and one of the strongest. All the memories we had. Our groups of friends & haters can’t deny our legendary times, from school, parties, summer nights & in-between. My partner in crime getting me in all the trouble – love you legend we all miss you today more then ever & so much love, memories from Sophia & I , family, friends and those who watched over the years , Happy Birthday I love & miss you, and thank you for everything you did for me❤️🎂 ( these pictures & video of sophia today made my May so blessed )
A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on
Derek passed away in 2008, just one month before Sophia was born. He was the driver in a fatal car crash that killed one teen and injured a third. As his memory lives on, it’s so sweet that on both birthdays and holidays, Farrah takes a moment to honor him.