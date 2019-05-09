Congratulations are in order for Carly Waddell & her hubby Evan Bass. The ‘Bachelorette’ alum just announced that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with the sweetest Instagram post.

After welcoming their first child in February of 2018, Carly Waddell & her hubby are expecting yet again! The Bachelor In Paradise star took to Instagram on May 9 to share the happy news and the photo is sure to melt your heart. The snapshot showed Carly, 33, her husband Evan Bass, 36, and their baby girl, Bella, 14 mos., flashing excited smiles as they posed for a pic together. Carly held a set of sonogram photos in her hand, while her hubby looked ready to celebrate with a six pack of beer in his. The most excited of all though was surely little Bella. The tot looked shocked in the photo, so the news may have come as a surprise!

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!!,” Carly wrote below the photo. The star went on to explain why she’s been absent from social media as of late. “(If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!) For a fun story of how we found out about our new little bundle of joy check out the @mommiestellall podcast that drops today, I’ll give you ALL THE DETAILS! 🥰👶🏼 (can u tell Bella was surprised??? 😂,” she added in the caption.

Carly and Evan’s love story began during season three of Bachelor in Paradise. They captured viewers’ hearts thanks to their sweet romance, and eventually tied the knot in June of 2017. Carly gave birth to their beautiful baby girl in February of 2018. Evan is already the proud father of three sons: Ensley, Nathan, and Liam Bass, from a prior relationship.

The exciting news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in March of 2019, the couple told us that they were hoping to expand their family even more! “We’re planning on trying very soon for more kids,” Carly told HL at the time. “Sometimes it can happen that month, sometimes it can happen a year from now. We definitely want at least one more, but I don’t know that I could do any more than one more. Not sure we want a gaggle of children.” Carly revealed that baby Bella is “wild!” She said, “Like people have chill kids, our daughter has no chill. She’s always into everything, she’s a little adventurer, she has the most beautiful spirit. She’s just wild and fun, and so sweet!” Cheers to the happy couple on their growing family!