Ayesha Curry Defends Speaking Out About Women Lusting After Steph

Ayesha Curry is unafraid to speak her mind, and has no apologies for what she said on the ‘Red Table Talk’ show about other women approaching her husband.

After Ayesha Curry, 30, opened up about how she doesn’t love other women flirting with her husband, Stephen Curry, 31, on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, she defended her comments in an Instagram caption. “I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity,” she said. “I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

She continued, “Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month, I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay!” Ayesha added, “If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 [Riley Elizabeth, 6, Ryan Carson, 3, and Canon W. Jack, 10 months] helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it.”

“As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be 😏,” she concluded. “Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically.”

Ayesha had previously said on the podcast, “Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative. Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ I’m okay with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar. The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

It’s true that everyone has their own securities, and it must be aggravating for Ayesha to deal with hers publicly, but from the outside, it looks like she has nothing to worry about with Steph! Those two look rock-solid in their marriage and appear very happy together.