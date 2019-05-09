‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Crushes Hard On Pauly D Despite Being Engaged: ‘He’s So Handsome’

It doesn’t hurt to look, right? Angelina Pivarnik has been engaged for 17 months but her eye has wandered over to Pauly D, as she gushed over a picture of him looking ‘so handsome.’

Angelina Pivarnik has been engaged to fiance Chris Larangeira since January of 2018, and it looks like she might be getting a little bit of a wandering eye. She was crushing hard on her Jersey Shore co-star Pauly D on May 9, posting an Instagram photo of the 38-year-old looking his tanned and buffed best. In the pic he has on dark shades, a black and white tank top that shows off his muscles, a big bright smile and a shiny diamond watch around his wrist. “God he’s so handsome @DJPaulyD !!!!!” Angelina gushed in the caption.

Since she tagged Pauly in the pic, he responded right back to her with “Aw thanks girlllll” although he later deleted it, probably about of respect for Chris. Co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley liked the photo almost immediately. “That’s dadddy🤤😻😏🥵” one fan gushed while another added “I just love him.” “Pauly uses every muscle in his face to smile,” one woman observed while another gave a shout-out, “Love u both huge fan.god bless u both.”

Others were confused that engaged Angelina would so openly flirt with Pauly. “Chris isn’t gonna like this post lol,” one man wrote referencing her fiance. “Isn’t she married to Chris? 🤔 lol what’s going on,” another asked. Even more fans were convinced the post couldn’t have come from the 32-year-old with one person writing “Must have got hacked lmao” and numerous others also speculated she was the victim of an account hack. Especially since Angelina was angry with Pauly in Sept. of 2018 for floating a rumor that she hooked up with Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino.

Angelina and Chris got engaged on Jan. 12, 2018 in the sweetest of ways. After going out for a romantic Italian dinner they headed back to his place where he spelled out “I Love You” in rose petals with a trail leading to his bed where he wrote ‘A+C” in more petals and he popped the question as they laid in the roses! While they’re still planning their wedding, the couple finally got professional engagement photos taken in March of this year.