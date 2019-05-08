Wendy Williams ‘Happier’ & Loving Being ‘More Of A Boss’ On Show Since Firing Ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams has ‘no regrets’ after relieving Kevin Hunter from his executive producer position on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ and the show’s staff is also ‘happier’ too.

No second-guessing here. It has been three weeks since news broke that The Wendy Williams Show let go of Kevin Hunter, 46, as an executive producer on April 18, and the decision is paying off for the professional life of his estranged wife Wendy Williams, 54. “Wendy is absolutely thriving since Kevin has been booted from her show,” a source close to the talk show host EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, who notes that she “feels happier, healthier and stronger without him.” Although the decision may seem fast to some — Wendy called Kevin her “best friend” on the March 4 episode of her show, and proceeded to file for divorce and fire him the next month — the television personality isn’t doubting the business move.

“She has no regrets over letting Kevin go from his job,” our source continues, and apparently, the positive effects have spread to Wendy’s employees! The “team morale among her staff has greatly improved since Kevin has left,” our insider says, who adds that “everyone on the show is happier and doing better.” The employees are seeing a new side in their boss, too. “Wendy is asserting herself more than ever and feels free to be more of a boss and more of an executive producer in his absence,” our source explains, after Kevin occupied that role from 2011 to 2019.

As you can tell, Wendy is handling the divorce process well — even if that meant Kevin hit back with a few financial demands. He finally responded to her divorce filing on May 6, requesting spousal and child support, money to help pay for the college tuition of their son Kevin Hunter Jr., 18, and “equitable distribution of all personal assets,” according to documents that TMZ read.

But Wendy is doing just fine. “It is business as usual for Wendy regarding Kevin’s new divorce demands,” another source close to the daytime host EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is not surprised, nor is she even fazed by what he is asking for.” At least Wendy has her own space in Manhattan now, as a third source told us before. She’s embracing this new phase of her life, after nearly 22 years of marriage.