Rumer Willis Jokes Shawn Mendes, 20, Is Going To Be Her Stepdad After He Hangs W/ Mom Demi Moore

Wishful thinking? After Demi Moore shared a Met Gala selfie with Shawn Mendes to her IG page, her daughter cracked a joke about him becoming her stepdad.

Demi Moore, 56, gushed about getting to sit next to Shawn Mendes, 20, at the 2019 Met Gala, and it looks like her daughter is just as big a fan. After Demi shared a selfie with the singer to her Instagram, her daughter, Rumer Willis, 30, dropped a hilarious comment below the pic. “My New Stepdad,” Rumer joked, alluding to the possibility that her mom would eventually marry the pop superstar.

While it was a nice notion, something tells us that Demi and Shawn are just pals, especially since she called him a “kid.” Their friendly selfie from the Met Gala dinner had a sweet caption to coincide. “My table mate. Love this kid, such an artist and a sweet soul!” Demi wrote alongside the pic. In the snapshot, Demi nuzzled up to Shawn’s shoulder as they both flashed beaming smiles.

Demi’s appearance at the Met Gala marked her first in eight years and it’s safe to say she made up for lost time. She absolutely STUNNED on the red carpet at the May 6 event. Demi wowed in a black Saint Laurent gown which featured a neckline plunging, and a tuxedo collar. She left her hair down in long, loose waves and sported a minimalistic beauty look throughout the night. Sometimes less is more, and Demi’s simple all-black look was unbelievably striking. The star was turning heads left and right!

Meanwhile, Shawn had a memorable night himself. In addition to getting to sit next to the A-list actress throughout the night, he took selfies with fellow stars such as Lizzo and Jared Leto. He looked dapper as ever in black, embellished suit from Saint Laurent, and well, we can hardly blame Demi for her fan-girling moment.