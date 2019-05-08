MTV Already Has A Plan To Replace Jenelle Evans On ‘Teen Mom 2’: She Had Been ‘Hanging By A Thread’

Jenelle Evans has been let go from ‘Teen Mom 2’ following her husband killing her dog Nugget – but according to an MTV source, it was just the final straw for Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans, 27, hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 since April 6, according to an MTV spokesperson, and her latest scandal with husband David Eason, 30, killing her dog Nugget wasn’t the only thing landing her in hot water with her standing on the show. A source close to MTV EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Jenelle was already hanging by a thread before the Nugget incident, this really just pushed her over the edge. She has been too controversial for MTV and challenging for fans for a long time. She has a polarizing family and unfortunately, because of David, a lot of fans have not liked her for a long time. The horrific Nugget incident just sealed the deal and forced the network to make the move in a new direction.”

Our source continued, “The network already has a plan in place for replacing Jenelle as they [have been] looking to let her [go] for a while. And it likely will not be Farrah [Abraham, 27] to replace Jenelle – she is too challenging and the Teen Mom team wants to move forward, not backward.” Farrah was on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and Teen Mom from 2009 to 2012, and Teen Mom OG from 2015 to 2018. We’re excited to see who the new addition to the show will be.

The MTV spokesperson previously told HL in a statement, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in Feb. 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

David admitted that he killed Jenelle’s dog on May 1 – he claimed that the dog “snapped” at their daughter Ensley, 2. The couple has been married for two years.