Meghan Markle Looks Lovely In White Trench Dress For Baby Sussex Reveal — See Pics

The Royal baby has officially made his debut & Meghan Markle opted to wear a gorgeous white trench dress to debut her newborn son to the world.

In what will go down in history as Baby Sussex’s reveal, Meghan Markle, 37, chose the most beautiful and appropriate dress when she stepped out in front of the public with her newborn son and husband, Prince Harry, 34. Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England on May 8 to reveal their son to the public, and we cannot believe how beautiful Meghan looks. For the occasion, Meghan opted to wear a sleeveless white Givenchy wrap dress which featured a V-neckline and a blazer-like bodice with two lapels. Down the front of the dress were six tortoise brown buttons, while around her waist was a tie belt, cinching in her figure. The rest of the frock flowed out into an airy, A-line shape, ending just below her knees, while there were two pockets on either side of the dress. Meanwhile, the back of the dress was also cinched in at the waist, and the bottom half of the dress featured a slight slit, that showed off her legs as she walked. Meghan topped off her iconic look with a pair of nude pointy-toed suede Manolo Blahnik heels.

For the occasion, Meghan chose to leave her black hair down in natural waves, barely wearing any makeup aside from a brown lip gloss and some eyeliner, topping her beauty look off with a sheer white nail polish. Meghan and Harry chose to debut their new baby boy two days after Meghan gave birth on May 6, and while tradition has it that the new parents reveal their child to the public outside of the hospital hours after birth, Meghan took a different approach. Prince William and Kate Middleton, debuted all three of their children mere hours after their children were born, revealing them to the public outside of the hospital.

Meghan’s dress will go down in history, as the Royal baby reveal is always a sentimental occasion. How can we ever forget the three iconic dresses Kate wore? We especially loved the dress Kate wore when she debuted Prince George on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital on July 23, 2013, wearing a flowy blue and white Jenny Packham polka dot dress, paying homage to Princess Diana, who also wore a blue polka dot dress when she stood on the same steps to debut Prince William.

Meghan’s dress for the reveal was absolutely perfect and true to her style. We love that she didn’t opt for any frills, and just donned a classic white trench dress. Click through the gallery above to see all of the pictures of Baby Sussex and the new parents.