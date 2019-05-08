Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut Newborn Son For The 1st Time — See Their Precious Baby

No surprises here! Meghan and Harry debuted their newborn son to the world on May 8, and he’s absolutely too cute for words!

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are parents to the most adorable baby, surprising absolutely no one! Everyone suspected that these two would have a cute little one on their hands, but now we know for sure, thanks to the first pics of the little one, which were released on May 8. Harry and Meghan debuted their son just two days after he was born on May 6, after deciding that they wanted to take some time alone with him before showing him off to the world. It was a different approach than that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who debuted all three of their children just hours after they were born.

Fans have been fantasizing about what Meghan and Harry’s firstborn would look like since even before the former Suits actress announced that she was expecting! As soon as her official pregnancy news came in October, complete with a gorgeous budding belly, a forensic artist released photos of what their little one might look like. He hypothesized that if they had a boy, he’d have light brown hair and blue eyes, while a girl would have dark brown hair and eyes to match. Of course, this baby is still a newborn, so we’ll have to wait a few years to see if the prediction is actually accurate.

Meghan was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos with the baby, giving Kate Middleton a run for her money when it comes to looking absolutely beautiful post-birth! It’s pretty impossible to believe that she just delivered this little guy TWO days ago!

While this is the first child for Meghan and Harry, the little one will be surrounded by other tots from the get-go — that’s what cousins are for, right!? Kate and Prince William have three kids of their own — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1 — and they’ll definitely be the perfect playmates for Harry and Meghan’s newborn.