Thomas Markle Hopes New Grandson Will Help Heal Wounds With Estranged Daughter Meghan

Thomas Markle sees the birth of Baby Sussex as a potential ‘catalyst’ to end the estranged relationship between him and daughter Meghan Markle. He’s now willing to ‘turn a new leaf’ as a grandfather.

Thomas Markle, 74, sees the birth of his sixth grandchild, “Baby Sussex,” as an opportunity to be an involved family man in the lives of Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34. “Thomas is really looking for any way to get back into the good graces of his daughter and be there for her in her life on a more consistent basis,” a source close to Meghan’s father EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Though he missed this wonderful moment of childbirth” on May 6, our source adds, “he hopes this will be the catalyst to get back to a great place in their relationship.”

Thomas had claimed that Meghan “cut [him] off completely” in an interview with The Time on Sunday on July 28, shortly after it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos leading up to his daughter’s royal wedding with Harry (which Thomas decided not to attend). However, conflicting reports suggested Meghan hadn’t ended contact as her father suggested — with all the back-and-forth, Thomas just wants to look forward. “He hopes Meghan learns as a parent a new level of responsibility and unconditional love that comes with having a child and that any hard times can be defeated,” our source continues. “He wants to talk to her more, see her more and wants to be in her life more. Thomas is willing to change and turn a new leaf to get back to being a great father and now great grandfather.”

There has been no official confirmation that Thomas and Meghan have reconnected in the months since the royal wedding in May 2018, and Thomas “really feels this [birth] will be the push the family needs to get back together,” our source adds. “Thomas is disappointed that he was not present for the birth of his Royal grandson. He is hurt that he does not have a better relationship with his daughter Meghan and his son-in-law Harry.”

Thomas is growing only more regretful as he misses these important milestones. “Now, as the divide grows with him missing out on his grandson’s birth, Thomas is more frustrated. Thomas is sad that things have turned out the way that they have, and he is heartbroken over the distance in the family,” our source continues. “He feels terrible over some of the mistakes he has made and wishes he could have a healthier relationship with Meghan and her new family. Thomas hopes that things will change and that he will have a chance to be a part of his grandson’s life.”