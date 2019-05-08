Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Newborn Baby’s Sweet Name & It’s Perfect

We’re over the moon for this moniker! Meghan and Harry just revealed their little one’s name, and they made a great choice. Got any guesses?

If it didn’t feel real before, this sure seals the deal! Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, have welcomed their first child — and we’ve officially learned the little one’s name. This is not a drill! Their baby will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, they revealed on May 8, just two days after the little one’s birth. How cute is that? We may not know much about their bundle of joy, but we’re already in love!

This is definitely a step up from what Harry called his kid back when it was still in Meghan’s belly on their first royal tour — who could forget how he referred to the baby as “our little bump” while giving a speech? So sweet! And now their firstborn, who is seventh in line for the throne, is more than just a bump — he has a name! Archie will have no formal title, but will instead be known as Master Archie.

Back in July, when Meghan’s pregnancy was nothing more than a rumor, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Harry and Meghan were already brainstorming baby names. They clearly wanted to get a jump on starting their family! “Harry’s so far removed from the throne that there’s not the same kind of pressure to have a super traditional name, so apparently he suggested they go bold and modern,” the insider said. “But Meghan’s quite fascinated by medieval English history, the Knights of the Round Table and that sort of thing, so she’s been looking at names from way back.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early hours of May 6, and confirmed his birth and gender just hours later. However, they decided to wait a few days and enjoy some time with their little guy in private before introducing him to the world. Luckily, they didn’t make us wait too long!