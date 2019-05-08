Kim Kardashian: How She’s Explaining To Her Kids That A New Baby Is Coming & It Grew In Another Tummy

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to welcome her fourth child via surrogate and she’s preparing her three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, for the arrival by helping them understand in the best way she can.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is excitingly welcoming her fourth child, a boy, via surrogate any day now and she’s making sure her three kids understand that someone else is carrying their soon-to-be sibling. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is thrilled to be expanding her family with hubby Kanye West, 41, and it’s important to her that North, 5, Saint, 3, and even one-year-old Chicago understand the surrogate process as much as they’re able to.

“She’s talking to her kids and letting them know as much as they’re able to understand that a new baby is coming and it’s in someone else’s tummy,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She and Kanye both have always wanted giant families, so friends wouldn’t be surprised if she kept going even after this baby. Her kids are her world and she’s a hands-on mom.”

Kim wants to make sure she still spends time with all of her kids even after she has her fourth and she’s been taking the steps to plan special activities with them. “Even though she shares her life with the world, she does a lot that people don’t see,” the source explained. “She even did a bunch of research recently about camping and pitching tents because she wanted to do that with North on a girls trip. She truly feels like she’s living a dream.”

Kim was definitely excited about that dream when she had a yoga baby shower outside in sunny California on Apr. 27. She gave a speech about her feelings with becoming a mother again to her guests and revealed that it still scares her. “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f**k out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil,” she said.