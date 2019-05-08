Kendall Jenner Inspired By Kylie’s Billion Dollar Beauty Empire & Ready To Create Her Own Products

Kendall Jenner has reportedly trademarked her name for an upcoming line of perfumes and it turns out her little sister Kylie Jenner’s highly successful cosmetics line is one of the things that gave her incentive to do so.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is the latest KarJenner to make headlines for gearing up to launch a beauty product. The model officially filed for documents to trademark “Kendall Jenner” and “Kendall” for a line of fragrances and perfumes, according to The Blast, and now we’re learning that her sister Kylie Jenner, 21, who created and runs the billion dollar beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, was part of her inspiration for the idea.

“Kendall has a passion for perfumes, fragrances, body lotions and beauty products, just like the rest of her sisters,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kendall has been inspired by Kylie’s billion dollar cosmetic empire and so she feels ready to have some fun creating products she loves too. Kendall has learned from her mom and sisters, the best in the beauty business, and feels like she is ready to use her social media platform to market and share some special new products that she feels her fans will enjoy too.”

Since Kendall’s siblings are known for creating their own brand of products such as Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American jeans line and Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty line, it seemed inevitable that Kendall would follow in their footsteps and her family has been doing everything they can to support her in the big decision.

“It was only a matter of time before Kendall got into business for herself with her own beauty inspired product line and she has her family to thank who motivated and pushed her to get the best products going,” the source continued. “Kendall is competitive and is also interested in giving a product that she can be proud of.”