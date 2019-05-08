Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Reveal Baby No. 2’s 10-Week Ultrasound: ‘Look How Tiny’ It Is

Joy-Anna Duggar already revealed ultrasound photos in her pregnancy announcement, but updated fans with a new video of her growing fetus. You can even see the little one’s arms and legs!

First comes the baby announcement, next comes the ultrasound video. Joy-Anna Duggar (who’s now Joy-Anna Forsyth) delivered an exciting pregnancy update on May 8, just one week after the 21-year-old Counting On star announced she’s expecting her second baby with husband Austin Forsyth, 25. She finally downloaded the 10-week ultrasound video of the baby, and uploaded it on her and Austin’s joint Instagram account for fans to share the special moment. In the clip below, the fetus’ arms and legs have already developed, and the baby even kicks around inside the womb. Of course, mom was ecstatic.

“Look how tiny it’s little arms and legs are!!😍” Joy-Anna gushed in the caption of the ultrasound video, who noted that she and Austin will be meeting the new addition to the Forsyth family in six and a half months. The expecting mother also shared photos from the ultrasound, and the baby is noticeably bigger just seven days after Joy-Anna first posted scans of her baby bump.

The Duggar clan and in-laws jumped into the comments section to celebrate with Joy-Anna and Austin. “Such a precious little life! 💞😍,” sister Anna Duggar commented, while her other sister Jessa Duggar chimed in, “What a precious little miracle! 😍” Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar, also added to the congratulatory remarks: “So precious!❤️”

Gideon Forsyth, whom Joy-Anna and Austin just welcomed in Feb. 2018, will be a big brother in just half a year. It’s been a wonderful experience raising the one-year-old boy, making the parents even more excited to expand their family. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations,” the couple told US Weekly after revealing the pregnancy news. Joy-Anna and Austin themselves had just gotten married in May 2017! The couple continued, “We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for [four] sounds perfect!”