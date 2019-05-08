Jill Duggar: Why Fans Think She May Be Pregnant After Anna Duggar’s Cryptic Instagram Post

The Duggar family just keeps on growing! After Anna Duggar shared a throwback Instagram post with her sister-in-laws, fans are convinced that it held a hint about a potential pregnancy for Jill Duggar.



Could it be? Anna Duggar’s latest Instagram snapshot was a throwback post, but fans seem to think it holds a clue about the future. The 19 Kids and Counting star shared a photo with Jill Duggar, 27, and Joy Duggar Forsyth, 21, but the caption may have held a cryptic clue about a new pregnancy for the family. “#Throwback to when Jill, Joy & I were pregnant together. Currently, there are 4 Duggar sisters/sisters-in-law that have shared expectant baby news! 👶🏻 I wonder how many more new cousins will be announced before our little one arrives?!?!” she questioned. Hmm, we have the same question!

Fans are now convinced that Jill specifically is pregnant, seeing that she was expecting in the photo. “Way to not-so-subtly imply that there are others who have fallen pregnant but are just waiting to announce,” one fan commented below the post. “This makes it sound like there are more just not announced to the public yet,” another person wrote. Seeing as Jill is one of the only family members not pregnant right now, could she be next?

For now, we can confirm that Anna is most definitely pregnant. The 30-year-old told the world that she and Josh Duggar, 31, are expecting their sixth child on April 26, and they did it in a very fun way. Anna and Josh recruited their five kids — Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 19 months – to tell the world by way of a game. After passing out numbered pieces of paper, each with a different letter on them, the young Duggars put the pieces to spell out a brand new message: NEW BABY COMING THIS FALL. So sweet!

Jessa Duggar, 26, is also currently pregnant. She and her husband Ben Seewald, 23, are expecting their third child this spring. Only time will tell if Jill will be joining the pregnancy crew!