Jenelle Evans ‘Not Scared’ Of David Eason After He Kills Dog & Reveals Where Their Relationship Stands

Jenelle Evans tells HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s absolutely not afraid of her husband, David Eason, after he killed her dog, despite reports to the contrary.

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight about her marriage to David Eason. Jenelle, 27, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and told us on the record that, despite reports to the contrary, she is not scared of her husband, even after he shot and killed her beloved dog, Nugget. “I was never scared of my life or scared of my husband, but yes I have been upset about what happened and still am,” Jenelle said. “I am focusing on my life, my kids, and my relationship at the moment. There’s a lot of repairing to do.”

Jenelle, who was just let go from Teen Mom 2, along with David, said in a previous interview with Us Weekly that she is considering ending their marriage following Nugget’s horrific death. “[Divorce is] in my thoughts, but nothing is finalized,” she said, reiterating that she’s focusing on her family and relationship with David. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” she added.

David admitted to shooting Jenelle’s dog in the woods behind their home after the Frenchie allegedly snapped at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason. Ensley and her four-year-old half-brother, Kaiser Griffith (from Jenelle’s previous relationship), were playing inside and unaware of what happened. Jenelle said that David’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa Eason, was traumatized to the point that she didn’t come out of her bedroom until the next day.

Jenelle also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rumors that she and David would be joining the cast of Marriage Boot Camp are false. “I have not spoken to anyone about Marriage Boot Camp at this time,” she said. “I have not discussed any new show and no paperwork has been given to me at all. All of these claims are rumors.”