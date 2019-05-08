Jenelle Evans & David Eason Asked To Go On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ After They’re Cut From ‘Teen Mom 2’

They’re out at ‘Teen Mom 2’, but Jenelle Evans and David Eason may have found a new home at ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, according to a new report.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been cut from Teen Mom 2, but this won’t be the last we see of the controversial couple. The now-former MTV stars, who have been married for two years, were reportedly tapped to star on an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, according to a report from TMZ. Marriage Boot Camp producers apparently chased the controversial couple for years, but MTV wouldn’t allow it. Now that they’re freed from their Teen Mom contract, Jenelle, 27, and David, 30, are reportedly game to join the reality show, according to the outlet. Even more — Jenelle is allegedly heading to New York City soon to meet with other reality show producers. It’s unclear if these opportunities would be solo projects, or include her husband. Jenelle and David’s firing comes days after David confessed to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget.

He showed no remorse when he stated on Instagram that he killed the Frenchie after it allegedly bit their two-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all,” he wrote, in part. Jenelle was devastated, and talked about divorcing him. Jenelle and David are also reportedly being investigated by CPS for child endangerment. They are parents to five children. Jenelle shares a nine-year-old son, Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, and four-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. David has an 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, and a young son, Kayden, from previous relationships. Together they share Ensley. The only children in the home at the time of the shooting were Ensley, Maryssa, and Kaiser; Jenelle’s mother has custody of Jace, and David’s ex has custody of Kayden.

This isn’t the first incident concerning the couple and their rocky marriage. As a source close to the Teen Mom franchise told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the cast and crew haven’t felt safe around David “for years.” They were “relieved” when MTV announced in February 2018 that they would no longer film him, following a series of homophobic tweets he posted, including one where he vowed he’d “teach” his kids “not to associate” with gay and transgender people. “When MTV fired him, everyone felt a bit of relief just because of what he could potentially do as he has a history of dangerous behavior,” the source explained.

HollywoodLife reached out to Jenelle Evans and Marriage Boot Camp for comment on this story.