George Clooney’s Wife Amal Joins Him At ‘Catch-22’ Premiere In Gorgeous Dark Green Mini Dress

George Clooney celebrated the premiere of his new Hulu series ‘Catch-22’ with a catch of his own — his lovely wife and human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. Her dress nailed two hot trends for the spring 2019 season.

George Clooney, 58, and Amal, 41, made another power couple appearance, this time at the red carpet for the premiere of Catch-22 on May 7. George is starring in Hulu’s television adaptation of the classic novel that was on every required summer reading list, so Amal made sure to make a statement with her dress. The international law and human rights lawyer graced the event at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in an asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta mini dress in a rich shade of forest green. Both the dress’s one-shoulder design and wrap style are spring favorites this 2019!

Amal complemented the Oscar de la Renta piece’s earthy hue with a bold red lip and especially lustrous brunette waves. The overall look was a far cry from the campy pieces we saw at the Met Gala just the day prior. George stuck to the uniform for silver foxes in Hollywood: a classic black-and-white suit, with a few buttons undone on his white dress shirt.

Amal’s not just wowing in the fashion department, as she’s also kicking butt in her career — her husband was happy to remind us. “She’s taking ISIS to court for the first time anybody’s taking ISIS to court. She’s working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar,” he told TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired on May 7. Of course, the Ocean’s Eleven star also had to gush about his and Amal’s twins Ella and Alexander — they’re almost two already! “They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They put, like, peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff. They think that’s funny,” George also said during the promotional interview for Catch-22.

Although George is one of the most recognizable faces on the big screen, Catch-22 will be his first television show since ER, which wrapped in 2009. He’s also serving as an executive producer on the Hulu series, as well as a director for two of the episodes!