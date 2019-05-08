Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude In Bed & Only Covers Her Bottom Half With A Sheet — New Pic

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on May 8 to show off an incredibly sexy photo that showed her sitting up in bed while wearing nothing but a weave.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, gave her fans a revealing peek at her body when she posed completely nude while wearing a weave in her hair and sitting on a bed in her new Instagram pic. The gorgeous brunette shared the eye-catching snapshot to her page on May 8 and boy did she get a lot of attention! In the pic, Emily’s long weave strands are covering her chest area while she uses her hands and the bed’s sheet to cover her bottom. “Weave of my dreams,” her caption for the sexy photo read.

It didn’t take long for Emily’s fans to compliment her stunning appearance in the NSFW pic. “More like women of my dreams,” one follower wrote. “Hot hot hot!,” another said. Some also couldn’t help but give their opinions on the weave, which led to mixed reviews. “I love your look but not the weave,” one response read. “That weave is iffy but it looks great on you,” another read.

Emily’s known for posting revealing photos on a regular basis so it’s no surprise that she posted her latest photo. As a model, she often confidently shows off her body with or without all kinds of fashion choices, including lingerie, swimsuits, and dresses. She took to Instagram on Apr. 29 to post a mirror selfie that showed her strutting her stuff in a tiny black bikini and just like in her latest photo, she looked flawless!

We can’t wait to see more headline-making photos of Emily in the future. This girl knows how to get attention no matter what she’s wearing and we commend her for it!