Denise Richards Reveals She ‘Encouraged’ Husband Aaron Phypers To Get A ‘Happy Ending’ Massage

Denise Richards spilled some sexy secrets about ‘happy ending’ massages during the May 7 episode of ‘RHOBH’, and what she said about them left her co-stars speechless.

Denise Richards shocked her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, during the May 7 episode, when she revealed some sexual secrets. While the ladies were camping out, the 48-year-old actress said she once sought out a massage with a “happy ending” for her husband, Aaron Phypers. Plus, Denise said that she had even enjoyed one herself!

The big reveal came after Denise’s co-star, Dorit Kemsley, 42, asked her how her massage on the campground had gone. “You don’t get a happy ending, but it’s a good massage,” she replied before explaining, “Aaron had never had a happy ending, and we were on the hunt. I wanted him to have one.”

“You wanted him to get a massage with a happy ending?” Kyle Richards, 50, asked, as she could hardly believe what Denise had just said.

“Yeah. He’s the only guy I’ve ever been with that had never had one. I’m like, you have to try it,” Denise said. Then, an awkward silence fell over the group as the women tried their best to digest Denise’s comment.

“If anyone came near my husband for a happy ending, they would lose an arm,” Kyle added during her confessional. Then, Kyle leaned in towards Denise and asked her, “Have you had a happy ending massage?” Denise said, “yeah”, and the ladies gasped. Denise also revealed that the experience was with a woman before she said, “I didn’t plan for it… I didn’t stop it.”

And because of Denise’s admission, Camille Grammer felt compelled to share a secret of her own — she had once experienced a torrid sexual affair that lasted three years. She even engaged in giving her man a “prostate exam”, which meant she stuck her fingers up his butt and massaged his prostate gland. Yes, really.