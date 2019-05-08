The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ revival series finally has a premiere date at Fox. Plus, the original series’ cast reunited for the show’s first promo, and it’s everything we ever could have hoped for!

Fox just released a 30-second nostalgic promo the new Beverly Hill, 90210 series, in which the original gang — Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty — reunites to read the project’s first script, and it’s oh so good. Plus, the network has revealed that the new show, which will be a 6-episode semi-revival, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the cast will be playing heightened versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

The project’s official description states, “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Sadly, the timing of this revival is bittersweet, as the cast’s co-star Luke Perry passed away on March 4 of this year, after suffering a stroke. The series was already in the works before his passing, and he hadn’t yet signed on to appear in it, but Tori previously expressed hope that Luke would make a few appearances on the show.