Amber Heard Says She Received ‘Death Threats, Harassment & Bullying’ After Johnny Depp Accusations

Amber Heard is a woman who vocalized alleged domestic abuse, which came with a slew of threats directed to her afterward. She spoke up about it in New York City last weekend.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Amber Heard, 33, since she came forward with the alleged abuse she received from her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 55, while she was with him. Amber spoke up about the backlash she has faced from vocalizing her alleged experiences while at the New York City Create and Cultivate conference on May 4. “I’m somebody who has obviously suffered the full force of the wrath of our culture when a woman or a survivor speaks up against a more powerful force,” she said, which Forbes transcribed from the conference. “I’ve seen that first-hand, from death threats to harassment to bullying to invasions of my privacy, to threats to my career, to my livelihood, my safety and yet I’m still here.”

“I’m here because I refuse to accept those be the terms of my silence,” she continued. “I refuse to accept those be the terms that other people who are in positions that seek to maintain the status quo have set for me.” She added, speaking to the solidarity of marginalized voices who are finding the courage to speak up, “We are a part of this vast army of voices that are increasingly not accepting the silence.”

Amber emphasized that importance of speaking up. “So visibility, whether it is you as an out person [Amber has dated men and women publicly] or you as a proud trans woman or you as a male survivor, whatever.” Amber said, “We need to voice our opinions, we need to stand up and we need to speak out because that’s how attitudes change and that’s how a culture will shift.”

The actress is currently battling a $50 million defamation lawsuit from her ex, of which her lawyer asked the court to dismiss in April 2019.