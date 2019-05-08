50 Cent Sets The Record Straight On Romance Rumors After Cozying Up To Woman In Photo Shoot

She’s not his special someone – the two were just working together! 50 Cent denied that he and the woman taking romantic photos are together.

50 Cent, 43, doesn’t want his social media audience getting the wrong message! The rapper took to Instagram to clarify his relationship status after posting an intimate pic with a beautiful model. In the original shot, 50 wrapped his arm around the mysterious brunette while they both looked out of a window. The photo did look romantic, but 50 made clear that it was just a photo shoot! “Man I be telling b*tch*s this is just a photo shoot,” he captioned the next photo.

He continued, “Don’t look at me like that that that’s how ya get pregnant. LMAO.” In that photo, 50 still had his arm around the model, while they posed on a staircase. He was dressed in a white blazer with a black shirt underneath, and blue-and-white pants, while the model wore a black dress with a high leg slit, along with black high heels.

In the first pic, he captioned the romantic-looking shot, “People are only good for each other, when they want the same things. So if I want what I want, and she wants what I want we good. right LOL.” We can definitely see how the first pic, along with the implication of the caption, could’ve led people to believe that him and the model were together!

But, as per usual, 50 had no problem setting the record completely straight. Recently, the star got in a public feud with 29-year-old Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, claiming that Randall owed him $1 million. 50 took to his social media to allegedly get his money back from the Hollywood producer. The two settled the issue privately, with 50 saying that Randall paid 50 his money back.

While there’s no romance with that model on his ‘gram, we’re sure if 50 does get involved with someone soon, he’ll let us know! For now, we’ll enjoy seeing his pics with his classic 50 humor in the captions.