Where Is Lisa Vanderpump? Why She Won’t Be On Latest Episode Of ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump will not appear on the May 7 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ amid her ongoing feud with her co-stars, and we’ve got all the details on why she’ll be MIA.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, recently confirmed that she won’t appear on the May 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she told a fan on Twitter that footage of her ended up “on the editing floor”. However, according to a new report by Page Six, there’s a different reason for her absence. Essentially, a source told the news outlet, “She was bullied off the show.” Page Six claims Lisa stopped filming the show amid her feud with her co-stars, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Girardi. The only co-star she’s not currently fighting with is newcomer Denise Richards.

“[Bravo] is trying to stretch it out to make it seem like she’s around. Lisa’s not in it. All the other women will talk about her in the episodes, and they’ll promote [the show] to appear as if she’s in it, because she’s the star. But she didn’t film with them,” the source added. The site also claims that Lisa no longer speaks to the cast after a fight over a dog — a feud that fans have since dubbed “Puppygate” — and Lisa recently told HollywoodLife why she’s tired of putting up with her co-stars’ antics.

During an EXCLUSIVE interview in February, she told HollywoodLife that she’s “fed up with being the target” of her co-stars. “I’m a kind and compassionate person, and I’m fed up with being the target of these women. This is the fourth season I’ve been a target,” she told us.

No i am on the editing floor…. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 5, 2019

On a positive note, Page Six claims that more footage of Lisa Vanderpump will pop up later this season — but it won’t include the other ladies.

