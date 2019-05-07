Wendy Williams: How She Feels About Kevin Hunter Demanding Alimony & Child Support After Alleged Cheating

Wendy, how you doin’? Nearly 1 month after she filed for divorce, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter responded with some pricey demands. And, her reaction was epic.

Wendy Williams, 54, continues to handle her very public divorce battle with poise. After Kevin Hunter, 46, responded to her divorce filing (on May 6) — where he requested that she pay him spousal support, on top of child support for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. — the host went about her day as if nothing happened at all. “It is business as usual for Wendy regarding Kevin’s new divorce demands,” a source close to the daytime talk show host told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She is not surprised, nor is she even fazed by what he is asking for.”

Nonetheless, there were a few things that surprised her about Kevin’s legal response. “Furthermore, she was like, ‘How can he ask for money for Kevin when he is already 18?'”, the insider pointed out. Their only child, Kevin Jr., is currently in his freshman year of college. But, Wendy has no issue with supporting their son. — It was more about Kevin’s outlandish demands. “Wendy also understands that being in college, their son will need help with things, and she is OK with taking care of those expenses.”

The source continued: “Wendy does feel slightly offended because the way she sees it, she has been the one that has been supporting both Kevin and his alleged baby momma all this time.” Kevin is being accused of having a more than 10-year affair with a woman named, Sharina Hudson, 34. Sharina allegedly gave birth to a child that’s believed to be Kevin’s, around the time Wendy filed for divorce in early April 10. Nearly one week after she served him with the legal docs, Kevin was removed as an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show.

Although Wendy’s going through a lot with her divorce battle, she continues to remain positive as she focuses on her sobriety. “The news comes at a time when Wendy is moving on from Kevin and not stressing about the divorce,” the insider revealed. “Instead, she is focusing on her business and will leave everything else to her lawyers to figure out.”

Fans of the talk show host will know that she’s had slew of ups and downs, following her diagnosis of Graves’ Disease late last year. She was diagnosed with the an autoimmune disorder, which is caused by overactive thyroid, after she fainted during a live televised show on October 31.

After taking a 6-week hiatus from her talk show in early 2019, Wendy came back refreshed and healthy. Just weeks after her return, she admitted on March 19 that she had been living in a sober home in Queens, NY for addiction. The host previously struggled with cocaine addiction.