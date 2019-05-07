‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 Cast Revealed: Meet The 30 Men Hoping To Win Hannah Brown’s Heart

Hannah Brown will have 30 men to choose from on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and the guys were officially introduced, along with their cast photos, on May 7, less than a week before the season 15 premiere.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette will kick off with 30 men hoping to fall in love with Hannah Brown, and we’re helping you get to know them ahead of the May 13 premiere episode! Hannah actually met five of her suitors back in March, before she even started filming her season. The greetings went down during After the Final Rose, which followed the season finale of The Bachelor. During the live taping, Hannah got acquainted with Luke, Dustin, Cam, Connor and Luke S. Hannah also made the decision to give out her very first rose during the show, and Cam was the lucky recipient.

While Hannah and Cam clearly got off to a good start, Hannah still had 25 more guys to meet when she started actually filming The Bachelorette. The guys hoping to win the Alabama-native’s heart come from all across the country, and hold all sorts of jobs. There’s a teacher, a golf professional, a general contractor, a portfolio manager, a real estate broker….and MUCH more. Clearly, Hannah will have a wide array of men to choose from! However, it won’t be an easy journey — that much was made clear in the new trailer for the season, which was released on May 6.

In the footage, Hannah struggles to get through to the guys at one point, and even threatens that she’ll quit the show if they don’t “figure out” their “s***.” She also seems to get pretty hot and heavy with several of the men — and considering how good looking they are…we don’t blame her!

Kick through the gallery above to check out the cast photos for the men who will be looking for love with Hannah B. this season. The Bachelorette premieres on May 13 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.