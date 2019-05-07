Tamar Braxton Admits She’s Drained’ After Niece’s Death & Reveals Why She Skipped The Funeral

Tamar Braxton is facing backlash over how she’s decided to grieve over the death of her 24-year-old niece, Lauren Braxton. In a new video, she admitted why she missed the funeral. Tamar also responded to critics with an emotional message about grief.

Tamar Braxton, 42, announced that she would not be attending her niece’s funeral in an Instagram Live video (seen below) earlier this week, because she was feeling too “drained.” Lauren “LoLo” Braxton, the daughter of the only Braxton son, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., 50, reportedly died of causes related to a heart condition in Maryland, her father told TMZ on April 30. Lauren was only 24. “I’ve been M.I.A. because I just cannot bring myself to post about my niece,” Tamar said in the near 4-minute clip, captured by YouTube channel, “YBF Chic”. “Like, I just can’t do it. But what I did want to say is I want to thank everyone for sending their condolences,” she said.

Tamar went on to explain that her niece’s untimely passing was something that the Braxton family had never experienced. “I don’t want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that’s been going on — this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed,” she revealed. “Nobody tell you about going to the damn funeral. I don’t have time going to the funeral.” She continued: “I’m still drained from that… It’s a lot. Everything happens in God’s divine order and you’ve got to respect it and praise him anyway.”

The Braxton Family Values star recorded the video while on tour with Xscape singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss. Tamar is one of the openers, along with Trina, on Kandi’s “Welcome to the Dungeon” tour.

After Tamar’s admission about being too exhausted to attend her late niece’s services, online critics accused her of being “insensitive” and “rude.” In response to the backlash, Tamar spoke out on Instagram again. — This time, Tamar re-shared an image with a quote about “allowing others to grieve how they want.”

Tamar wrote her own message on top of the image, which read, “PSA: Don’t tell people how to heal from something you’ve never been through.” She captioned the photo with, “…. and now you know the rest of the story.”

After the news of Lauren’s passing, some of the Braxton family shared public statements of their own. Toni Braxton, 51, posted a red carpet photo with Lauren and wrote, “R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton. I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken. Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.’” Trina, 44, shared a photo with Lauren to her Instagram page with the caption, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

At the time of Lauren’s death, a rep for Evelyn and Towanda Braxton, 45, told HollywoodLife, “At this time, the Braxton family is requesting their privacy.” Season 6 of Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET on WeTV.