‘Tis the season for stripes & with spring officially in the air, Sofia Richie & Kate Middleton both rocked striped shirts in different ways. Whose t-shirt was your fave?

Stripes never go out of style, and when the seasons change, so do the styles of stripes. Now that it’s spring, we can expect to see a ton of stripes, as it has somewhat of a nautical theme and can be worn a ton of different ways, which Sofia Richie, 20, and Kate Middleton, 37, both proved. Both of these ladies stepped out on the same day, May 7, rocking striped t-shirts and their outfits could not be more different from each other. Sofia stepped out for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills with beau, Scott Disick, 35, when she opted to wear a chic ensemble. Sofia donned a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight black leggings with a baggy black and white Dior J’adior 8 Stripe Tee. The t-shirt was loose and featured writing on the front, as she threw on a long patent leather black trench coat on top of her look, which is also right on trend this spring. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, black leather lace-up Dior booties, and a Chanel Royal Blue Vintage Velvet Tassel Mini Camera Bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge on the other hand, went with a totally different vibe when she rocked stripes. Kate headed to London with Prince William, 36, to launch The King’s Cup Regatta when she opted for a nautical, sailor look. She donned a pair of high-waisted navy blue L.K.Bennett Parker Trousers which featured four chunky white buttons on the waist, and were fitted on the legs but flared out at the hems. Tucked into the trousers, she donned a skin-tight long-sleeve navy blue and white Joostricot Striped Sweater, as she accessorized with navy suede Emmy London Josie Pumps.

We couldn’t help but notice how similar Kate’s high-waisted sailor pants were to Meghan Markle’s outfit from a Royal Visit her and Prince Harry, 34, made on February 13 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Meghan, 37, opted to wear a pair of high-waisted Veronica Beard trousers which were also high-waisted and featured chunky gold buttons down the pockets.

Both Sofia’s and Kate’s outfits were amazing, despite being totally different. They both styled a casual outfit perfectly, proving that a striped t-shirt can be reworked in a bunch of different ways and still manage to complete a look.