Shangela Sounds-Off On The Beyhive Accusing Taylor Swift Of Copying Beyoncé: ‘We’re All Winners’

Shangela is not here for the battle of the Swifties & Beyhive over accusations that Taylor Swift copied Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ performance at the BBMAs!

Shangela is here for the positivity and women supporting women. What she does NOT have time for is the accusations that Taylor Swift copied Beyoncé‘s Coachella set, which she recently resurfaced in her Homecoming documentary. “I don’t believe there would be any drama surrounding performances of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Taylor Swift is a diva in her own right, Beyoncé is Beyoncé in her own right,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race star said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC. “Ultimately, any performance that any diva does… sometimes a lot of us are inspired by others, and I think that’s okay. I think all of them would say, that’s fine, make it your own and go out there and turn up!” Now, that is something we can get behind! The stunning star continued, “As long as we’re all entertained, we’e all winners!” Yaaas, queen!

Well, Shangela certainly went on to entertain that evening at the GLAAD Media Awards, where she served as host! “I could never imagine growing up in a small town like Paris, TX that I’d be hosting the GLAAD Awards in New York City!” she gushed on camera, rocking a blush pink gown by August Getty. The evening honored Madonna with the Advocate for Change Award and Andy Cohen with the Vito Russo Award, which recognizes an openly LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality for the LGBT community. “Tonight is something new, tonight is Madonna, tonight is Andy Cohen, tonight is New York City, so that’s what I’m giving ya’ll tonight!” Shangela enthused about her obligations for the celebration at the New York City Hilton in Midtown.

In the spirit of honoring Andy Cohen, Shangela also revealed that the first guest on her new podcast titled, Shangela, would be the Watch What Happens Live host, himself! “We’re going to talk about what happens tonight, what happens live, new baby Cohen… we’re going to talk about the legacy Andy has created and how I’ve been so inspired by him, and maybe some other things — Housewives secrets!” she teased. We cannot wait!