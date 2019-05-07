‘RHOBH’: Camille Grammer Claims She & Ex-Husband Kelsey Enjoyed ‘Sexy, Kinky Play’

Camille Grammer revealed A LOT about her former sex life with ex-husband Kelsey, when having fun with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars during the May 7 episode.

Who knew Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 64, was so “kinky”! According to the actor’s ex-wife, Camille Grammer, 50, they allegedly fooled around in the bedroom with a strap-on while married — it was something she claimed during the very revealing May 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While rock climbing with a harness, Camille laughed and said, “I used to wear these contraptions with my ex. [But] that’s why we’re no longer together.” It was a PG-13 reveal compared to what she said next, but it was still enough to shock her co-stars, who couldn’t believe what she had just said.

However, Erika wanted more clarification, so she asked, “You mean a strap on?”, and that’s when Camille pointed her finger, seemingly insinuating that Erika had guessed correctly. And they all laughed, as Camille explained, “My ex and I did some sexy kinky play. This is what we do for the people we love.”

Immediately after the episode aired, a fan wondered how Kelsey might feel about Camille’s admission, so she replied and said, “He might say ‘well, that’s not as uncommon as one would think’ 🤷‍♀️ some people are experimental.” And then, when another fan asked, “Are we really just going to glide over the fact that Camille said she used to …. penetrate Kelsey!?!”, she replied, “I insinuated it.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kelsey’s rep for a comment, but we did not receive a response yet.

Camille and Kelsey, who are no longer married, finalized their divorce in February 2011, after initially getting hitched in 1997. They share two children together, daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14. They’ve both since remarried, with Camille’s 2018 Hawaiian wedding set to air on RHOBH later this season.