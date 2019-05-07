Prince William Beams & Gushes He’s ‘Thrilled’ Over Prince Harry’s Baby News After Rumored Rift

Despite rumors of a rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, the elder royal was all smiles while giving his first on-camera interview about the exciting birth of his younger brother’s baby.

Prince William is continuing to shut down rumors that he’s feuding with his brother, Prince Harry. The Duke of Cambridge opened up about his delight over the birth of his brother and Meghan Markle’s son in a new video, and he seemed absolutely ecstatic for the proud new parents. “We’re absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he’s quieted down,” William said, while his wife, Kate Middleton, looked on. “I’m very please to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

Of course, William knows a thing or two about being a dad — he and Kate already have three kids of their own! With the birth of baby Sussex, Meghan and Harry became parents for the very first time on May 6. They confirmed the little one’s birth and sex via social media, but have yet to reveal his name or a photo. Before the birth, though, the happy couple alerted fans to the fact that they would be keeping their newborn private for the first few days of his life. This, of course, is a different route than Kate and William took — they publicly debuted all three of their children within hours of them being born.

William’s gushing message for Harry comes amidst rumors that there has been some tension between the brothers and that they have drifted apart in recent months. The speculation was ramped up when Meghan and Harry moved out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live, into their own place earlier this year. However, as HollywoodLife recently EXCLUSIVELY reported, the brothers “get along just fine,” as do their wives.

"We're absolutely thrilled – welcome to the Sleep Deprivation Society!" — The Duke of Cambridge on his and The Duchess's delight at the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son pic.twitter.com/3sTvDL14Cr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

While William spoke out about Baby Sussex on camera for the first time May 7, he and Kate actually released a written statement about the exciting baby news one day prior. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” the note read. It won’t be much longer now before some epic royal playdates begin!