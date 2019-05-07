Nicki Minaj Gets Escorted To Her Car By BF Kenneth Petty Ahead Of The Met Gala — Adorable Video

Kenneth Petty was the ultimate supportive boyfriend when he helped Nicki Minaj safely get to the Met Gala in her huge dress.



For anyone wondering why Nicki Minaj went stag to the Met Gala, there’s no need to worry. Her man was there! Well, at least he was supporting from the sidelines. New video and pics from Met Gala night show Nicki’s boyfriend, Kenneth Petty doting on her as she struggles to walk in her massive dress, and sharing some sweet PDA before she heads off to the ball. A video taken from the streets of Manhattan features Nicki trying to make her way through the throngs of photographers outside her hotel to her waiting bus, while Kenneth grasps tightly to her hand for support. Watch the sweet video of their departure HERE.

It’s clear that Kenneth isn’t going to the Met Gala, considering he’s just wearing a tee, jeans, and sneakers. On the other hand, Kanye West and Frank Ocean rolled up to the red carpet looking like they rolled out of bed, so anything’s possible. Nicki posted a cute photo on Instagram, which you can see below, with the intention of showing off her gorgeous, ballerina-inspired Prabal Gurung gown. If you can wrench your gaze away from her stunning visage for a moment, you may notice Kenneth chilling in the background on his phone. He was with her all night! No word on if he joined her for any after parties, or if he hung out at the hotel.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Kenneth was in New York City with Nicki. They’ve been inseparable since they started dating in December 2018! Kenneth and Nicki were glued at the hip at Coachella in April, a source close to Nicki HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was by her side at Coachella and he was protective as ever,” the insider said. “Nicki was introducing Kenneth to everyone as ‘her love.'” Aww. While Kenneth has already met most of Nicki’s friends, she finally got to introduce him to her pal and collaborator, Ariana Grande!

And it doesn’t look like Kenneth’s going anywhere. Nicki refers to him as her “husband” frequently, and though they aren’t married, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s only a matter of time. Nicki is sure he’s the one.”