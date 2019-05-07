MTV Stops Filming Jenelle Evans After David Eason Kills Her Dog — See Statement

Jenelle Evans hasn’t been filmed for future ‘Teen Mom 2’ episodes since April 6, and there are ‘no plans’ to do so in the upcoming season as well.

Jenelle Evans, 27, will no longer appear for the time being on Teen Mom 2, which MTV announced on May 7 in the following statement provided to US Weekly: “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment.

