Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Abs In Crop Top With Stormi On Her Hip 1 Day After Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is one hot mom! One day after owning the night at the Met Gala, she stepped out in NYC with her enviable abs on display and her adorable daughter Stormi on her hip.

Kylie Jenner sure makes motherhood look good. Even after partying the night away at the Met Ball, she still managed to pull it together the morning after to venture out in NYC with her favorite side-kick Stormi Webster, 1. Rocking a cream monochromatic look, the 21-year-old billionaire showed off her tiny waist and abs of steel in a high necked crop top and low slung slacks. Her baby girl was equally coordinated in an oversized brown t-shirt and matching mini Nikes. So cute!

Kylie’s low-key off-white look was the polar opposite of the vibrant Versace dress she wore the night before. For the annual fashion fete at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kylie wore lavender from head to toe — along with tons of feathers and nearly $9 million in diamonds. Kylie’s couture look totally nailed this year’s over the top “Camp” theme. But, after wearing such a bright and colorful gown it’s no shock that Kylie was quick to return to the more low key look she usually favors.

It’s also no surprise that she had her favorite accessory on her hip — her baby girl Stormi. Kylie almost never goes anywhere without her and that’s not going to change anytime soon. In a May 2018 interview with the U.K.’s ES Magazine she shared just how obsessed she is with her gorgeous little girl. “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.” Maybe even the Met Ball? We can dream, right?

It may not be long before Kylie has another baby on her hip. That’s right, she’s already dreaming of growing her family! In a love filled birthday message to her “hubby,” rapper Travis Scott, who turned 28 on April 30, she revealed she’s ready for baby number two. Kylie shared a series of family pics on her Instagram page.“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Kylie captioned the photos. “♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so, so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁.” Kylie got a little NSFW at the end of her message when she revealed that she wants to give Stormi a little brother or sister. “Let’s f*** around and have another baby. 🤪,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. Okay guys, get to it!