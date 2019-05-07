Kim Kardashian says she’s given up a few things in order to devote her time and energy to studying law. The wife, mother and reality TV star says that her beauty treatments have fallen by the wayside.

“It’s good. It’s hard,” Kim told Liza Koshy about her bid to become a lawyer, after the YouTube star grilled her on the red carpet on May 6. “It’s definitely hard. I’ve had to give up some sacrifices in order to do that. So I haven’t had a beauty treatment or anything for myself in about seven months.” She added, “So I had to do all that prep for the Met and I was like I forgot what this is like, because I’ve traded my reading and studying instead of my facials.”

Kim, who attended the glitzy event with her husband Kanye West, 41, revealed in the May 2019 issue of Vogue that she’s studying to become a lawyer on top of her already hectic schedule. The beauty mogul is trying to attain that goal while being a beauty mogul, a reality TV star, a wife and a mother to three children – North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. She is also expecting a fourth child – another son – via surrogate any day now.

None of those commitments could get in the way of Kim attending fashion’s biggest night of the year – the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The California-native wore a Thierry Mugler dress and looked drenched from head to toe as she graced the red carpet. “I’m wearing Mr. Mugler…” Kim revealed. “He had this vision of me as a California girl getting out of the ocean…in Malibu and on to the red carpet. That’s what it’s called, the Wet Look. So it’s a T-shirt, just kind of straight out of the ocean.” When she was asked about the 2019 Met Gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Kim remained loyal to the 70-year-old French designer. “I would say Manfred Thierry Mugler is the definition of camp,” she told Liza.