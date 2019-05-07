Khloe Kardashian Praises Jordyn Woods In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip 6 Months Before Cheating Scandal

In a preview for the May 12 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Khloe Kardashian spoke highly of Jordyn Woods in a toast she gave to her and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, had no idea what was to come with sis Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, when she sang her praises in a heartwarming speech she gave to celebrate the success of Kylie and Jordyn as well as Jordyn’s 21st birthday, on the upcoming May 12 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In a preview clip posted by E!, Khloe can be seen holding up a champagne glass near a large table, where Kylie, Jordyn and most of the KarJenner family members are seated, as she begins saying kind words to the two young ladies, six months before the shocking cheating scandal between Jordyn and Khloe’s now ex Tristan Thompson, 28, happened.

“Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Jordyn,” Khloe began before focusing on Jordyn. “And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21…I’ve known you forever. And I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into.”

Khloe then continued her speech by putting the attention on Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship, which the future scandal clearly put a damper on. “To see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin…such a blessing,” Khloe gushed. “Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success!” Khloe and Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 21, then topped things off by raising her own glass and enthusiastically saying, “Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie!”

Watching the memorable moment after all the turmoil that later erupted between the Karjenners and Jordyn proves to be super awkward, but it shows just how close Jordyn was to Khloe and the rest of the family. Khloe and Tristan, who are the parents of one-year-old daughter True, split sometime in Feb. 2019, around the same time news of the scandal between Jordyn and Tristan got out. It didn’t take long for most of the KarJenner family members to unfollow Jordyn on social media, and one week after the scandal, Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan at a party in an interview on Red Table Talk. Although Kylie didn’t unfollow Jordyn, they haven’t been seen hanging out together since shortly before the scandal.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode in which Khloe gives her speech to Jordyn airs Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on E!.