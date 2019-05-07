If you thought Katy Perry’s Met Gala red carpet look was insane, just wait until you catch a glimpse of the ensemble she changed into once she got inside — a dress shaped like a giant cheeseburger!

Katy Perry, 34, is never shy about going all-out with her style, so she was the perfect celebrity to dress for the 2019 Met Gala theme, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’ After showing up to the red carpet dressed as a literal chandelier, Katy changed her ensemble inside the star-studded event to an even WILDER look. Videos showed the singer wearing a ruffled green dress in the bathroom and stuffing her body into a massive dress shaped like a lifelike cheeseburger! The sandwich dress had a giant sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, pickles and, of course, a giant hamburger patty!

As Katy was changing into the look, she ran into another high-profile star in the bathroom — Jennifer Lopez. J. Lo was completely unfazed as Katy put on the massive outfit, and seemed more interested in what was going on on her phone than she did on the antics taking place in the bathroom! Of course, with so many crazy, campy looks at the Met Gala, a cheeseburger dress wasn’t even all that bizarre, so Jennifer’s blase reaction isn’t all that surprising.

Katy wore the cheeseburger dress for most of the night inside the Met Gala. One video from the party even showed her dancing around to Cher’s surprise performance while rockin’ the quirky outfit! Then, she kept it on to attend one of the evening’s big after-parties, as well.

Katy is currently serving as a judge on season 17 of American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. It is the trio’s second season in a row on the judges’ panel. With just five contestants left, the show returns with a new episode on May 12, followed by the big finale on May 19, where one winner will be crowned.