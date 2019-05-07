After walking the Met Gala pink carpet dripping in jewels, Gwen Stefani slipped into a slinky after-party look & was equally as jaw-dropping.

Gwen Stefani, 49, undoubtedly had one of the most extravagant looks of the night at the 2019 Met Gala, and she kept the attention-worthy looks coming at an after-party later that night. The No Doubt singer kept on sparkling in a silver mini-dress that featured glitzy text scrolled across the front. “New York Post, Final” her dress read. She kept the 2019 Met Gala camp theme going with a pair of risqué fishnet tights, as well sexy thigh-high boots. With Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, 43, on her arm, these two were a sight to be seen as they stepped out for the after party.

Gwen’s appearance at the Met Gala marked her first in six years. Of course, she made an epic return and did the camp theme some serious justice. The singer hit the pink carpet at the annual event in a tiny, embellished bodysuit which put her insanely toned legs on full display. She wore fishnet stockings underneath the ensemble, and covered up with an oversized fur coat that also featured sequined embellishments. Gwen pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail and sported a bold beauty look as well. Her crimson red lipstick perfectly matched the jewels that were dripping from her dress. Sadly, her beau Blake Shelton couldn’t make it to this year’s gala, but Gwen wasn’t there solo! Jeremy stayed right at her side throughout the night, looking proud of his muse as she rocked his design.

It’s no surprise that Jeremy lent Gwen a helping hand for all her Met Gala looks seeing as he also helped design the cowgirl look from her ongoing Las Vegas residency. When it came to creating her 2019 gala look, he knew just what to do. “The look I designed for Gwen is a mix of all the kinds of camp iconography that she and I love. There is some showgirl Vegas feathery fluff, some sparkly razzle dazzle rhinestones, and some old-school French boudoir bombshell action going on,” the designer told Vogue, several days before the event.

Gwen’s sparkling mini-dress is just as kitschy as Jeremy’s burger coat. These two are never afraid to take risks when it comes to their style, and we love that Gwen was his muse for the night. Date night done right!