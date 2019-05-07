Dina Manzo: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Secretly Married BF Dave Cantin 2 Years Ago

Dina Manzo is married! But, that’s not new news to the former Bravo star, who revealed that she tied the knot with her CEO boyfriend, Dave Cantin in June, 2017. She said ‘I do’ in Malibu in a dress from her closet!

Dina Manzo‘s secret-keeping skills are impressive! The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, managed to pull off a private wedding two years ago with her longtime boyfriend, Dave Cantin, an entrepreneur and CEO of his own company. Dina took to Instagram to share the sweet details about the couple’s Malibu, CA nuptials, which took place on June 28, 2017. Dina and Dave dated for about three years before they married.

“The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden,” Dina captioned a photo of herself cuddling up to her husband on May 6. “In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars. And so it is.” Dina added the hashtag “ThirdTimesaCharm” — a reference to this being her third marriage. It marks Cantin’s second marriage.

While Dina revealed the exciting news on Monday, her husband actually spilled the tea on Instagram a few days prior! The businessman shared a photo of the two on April 28, from a recent trip to Bali, where he referred to Dina as “my beautiful wife.” Some of the comments included surprised messages from viewers who didn’t know the pair had gotten married. So, we’re not the only ones who were out of the loop!

Dina previously sparked wedding speculation when she changed her last name from Manzo to Cantin on Facebook back in January [2019]. The social media move came just a few months after Dina confirmed that the two were engaged during a radio interview in August 2018.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.” When asked if she would have a big wedding, Dina joked that it would be “small” and that “you’ll learn about it after.” And, she certainly kept her word!

Dina has a 20-something-year-old daughter, Lexi Ioannou, from her first marriage. She finalized her divorce from her second husband, Tommy Manzo, in 2016, after seven years of marriage. David and his ex-wife, Melissa, — who share two children together — separated in 2014 and divorced the following year, according to People.