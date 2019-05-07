Denver School Shooting: Police Confirm 2 Injured In ‘Unstable Scene’ Developing At Stem School

Tragedy struck in Denver, Colorado on May 7, when police confirmed a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

UPDATE 5/7/19 5:26pm EST: Denver police were on the scene “almost immediately” Denver Post reporter Saja Hindi said Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said during a media briefing. The reporter also tweeted that “some kids self-evacuated.”

ORIGINAL: Denver police confirmed on May 7 that there has been a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. The incident started in the afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which has been keeping the public informed via Twitter.

At 1:04 pm PST the department tweeted, “Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC.” The Sheriff’s Office added minutes later, “STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC!”

Further details quickly emerged about the incident, which took place at the school that teaches more than 500 students from kindergarten through to 12th grade. “At 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident, adding, “First update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene.”

Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Authorities are responding to a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. We're told one suspect is down and we're working to learn more. LATEST: https://t.co/Vl3OW0bJMw https://t.co/7xYaj1xSWx — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) May 7, 2019

Two suspects are in custody, according to an ABC News report. The outlet’s law enforcement source also claimed that the cops are “engaging a third suspect.”

A mother of two Highland Ranch student spoke to Denver 7 about what happened. “I got a text from a friend who was actually in there,” Kelley Paulson told the station. “She said, ‘Guns, shooting, oh my God, oh my God.’ And she could hear them and that’s how I first knew. The next thing I know, I heard my son, who is calling me because all of the kids who were in middle school…all immediately ran out of the building.”

Story developing…