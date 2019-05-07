Cardi B Reveals Her $500K Ruby Nipples & Why She Wanted To Show Off Her ‘Vajayjay’ At Met Gala

Cardi B embraced her gorgeous and expensive red Thom Browne gown at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 and opened up about the meaning behind the fashion choice in a fun-loving interview with ‘Vogue’.

Cardi B, 26, was an amazing sight to see in red when she showed up to the Met Gala on May 6 wearing an incredible and very heavy looking Thom Browne gown and she took a moment to tell Liza Koshy, who was interviewing on the red carpet for Vogue, all about it. After Liza pointed out that she loved the “crystal” nipple part of the gown, Cardi was sure to correct her.

“No no no, these are ruby nipples, by Stefere [Jewerly]” the rapper confidently told Liza in the interview. “$250 thousand each. If I lose one of them, you know what I’m saying, I’m going to have to…sell my Birkin bags!” Cardi then went on to hilariously laugh at her own joke before delving into the inspiration behind her epic look. “The inspiration behind it was feminism,” she explained. “This reflects the woman body, you got your little boobies, vajayjay, and your, if you see my back, it’s like, booty.”

Cardi also went on to talk about the theme of this year’s Met Gala, which was “Camp”. “Then of course, Camp, like we really was trying to make sure that it looked very elegant, extravagant, but not too Halloweenish,” she explained. “Perfect dress for me.” The funny artist then talked a bit about her 10-month-old daughter Kulture and admitted that although the tot didn’t help her mom get dressed for the fancy event, she knew how to keep her awake.

“You want to know what? I was supposed to be up at 6 in the morning to fit my headpiece so they could customize it and I arrived home at like 3 in the morning and I’m like you know what, I’m gonna take a two hour nap but she kept me up and I’m like oh crap,” she enthused.

Cardi ended the interview by telling Liza how she would define the gala’s theme of “Camp”. “Camp is being yourself, being extravagant, you don’t care if nobody judge you or not, it’s you,” she said. That’s right, Cardi, it is you and you totally nailed it.