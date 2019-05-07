Britney Spears Mom Begs Judge For Right To Oversee Daughter As She’s Still Unwell After Mental Heath Stay

Britney Spears is reportedly not doing well and her mother is stepping in. Lynne Spears is fighting for more control over her daughter’s medical records and treatment.

Britney Spears, 37, is in “dire straights,” TMZ reports, adding that despite seeking mental health treatment in early April, the singer is still unwell. Now, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears believes that she needs to step in so a judge can protect her. Lynne has filed new court documents, asking a judge to allow her to appear in court on Wednesday, May 8, to gain access to Britney’s medical information and treatment plan, according to TMZ.

The hearing was reportedly scheduled for Friday, May 10. However, sources say that Lynne cannot wait that long because of how sensitive Britney’s condition is. The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, is her current conservator and has been since her 2007 breakdown. He became Britney’s sole conservator in March, after her lawyer Andrew Wallet resigned as co-conservator.

But, the two parents reportedly do not see eye to eye when it comes to their daughter’s care. — Jamie has been said to be extremely strict when it comes to Britney’s treatment, while Lynne is apparently the more lenient parent. Lynne, who is not asking for co-conservatorship with Jamie, has lawyered up, TMZ reports, adding that her legal representative says it’s in Britney’s best interest for his client to help control the situation.

As we previously reported, Britney checked into a mental healthy facility in April, where she sought treatment for 30 days amid concerns over her father’s health. Jamie was hospitalized in November 2018, where he had surgery after his colon abruptly ruptured. Jamie’s condition caused the singer to postpone her Britney: Domination show in Las Vegas.

While it’s been reported that Britney’s mental state is fragile, her condition is still unclear. Her medication reportedly stopped working and doctors have been unable to find the right combination of treatment. “Britney is making bad decisions and it’s a problem,” a source tells TMZ.

Lynne reportedly decided to step in after she read reports that her daughter was not receiving the correct treatment. Now, she wants to know exactly what’s going on.

