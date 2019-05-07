‘The Voice’ Viewers Complain Series Is Just ‘The Blake Show’ After He Lands 5 Artists In The Top 8

It’s a good night to be Blake Shelton! The singer has FIVE artists remaining in the top 8 on season 16 of ‘The Voice,’ but a lot of viewers are NOT happy about it.

Blake Shelton has always been a fan-favorite coach on The Voice, and this season, it seems a majority of viewers love him more than ever. During the May 7 episode, it was revealed that Blake will have FIVE artists competing in the season 16 Semifinals — which means his team will make up more than HALF of the remaining eight contestants. John Legend is left with two artists, while Kelly Clarkson has one, and Adam Levine has ZERO. Blake went into the results show with six singers left, and nearly all of them moved on.

Although these artists were all rightfully voted into the next round by the viewers, there are plenty of other viewers who don’t agree with the decision…and they took to Twitter immediately after the episode to complain about it. “Team Blake Shelton CANNOT have all the best singers,” someone wrote. “I mean I suppose ONLY COUNTRY fans are watching. This is it for us. Change the rules if you want us to watch AGAIN.” Someone else added, “As much as I love the concept of #TheVoice, the last few years has felt like it’s the Blake Shelton Show. Either he is great at publicizing and getting fans to vote or he has a room with people and multiple phones for fake votes. Either way I’m getting over this show.”

Another person agreed with this sentiment, and tweeted, “Done with The Voice this season. Like country music but new format is like the Blake show. Bye until next time.” It’s important to note, though, that while there were many critics of the decisions made tonight, there were many other people who were super excited about the talent on Blake’s team moving forward.

Seriously when did @NBCTheVoice become the @blakeshelton show. Absolutely DISGUSTING how he’s been getting the advantage every week. What America needs to do is vote for the artists based on their voice and talent. Not based on their coach 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gqQeHpst9d — Adam Buckley (@AbucksBuckley) May 8, 2019

#TheVoice I am hoping Maelyn wins the whole thing. I can’t believe Jej & Celia didn’t go through. This may be my last year with this. It’s turned into The Blake Shelton Show. I’m not ok with that. — MJ (@mmjkteach) May 8, 2019

During the episode, four of Blake’s artists — Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Carter Lloyd Horne — were saved by America’s votes from the May 6 episode. When it came down to only one spot remaining, one of Blake’s remaining two singers, Kim Cherry, got enough votes to sing for the instant save, and she was up against both of Adam’s remaining singers, Mari and LB Crew. Kim won the instant vote on Twitter, sending Adam’s only two artists home, and causing quite the uproar on social media.

Blake has won six season of The Voice, while Adam has only won three, and they’ve both been on the show since day one. Many viewers are clearly under the impression that certain artists are only moving further along in the competition because Blake is their coach. However, at the end of the day, this comes down to a FAN-VOTE, so the message remains the same as it has since the beginning: If your favorite artists are struggling….you have to vote for them!!!

Next week, Blake’s five remaining artists, along with John’s singers, Shawn Sounds and Maelyn Jarmon, and Kelly’s final competitor, Rod Stokes, will perform live once again with hopes of earning a spot in the top 4. Could Blake make history and have ALL the finalists be from his team?! Anything can happen….