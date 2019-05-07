Blake Shelton Reveals If He Thinks Gwen Stefani Will Propose After Ellen DeGeneres Urges Her To

Blake Shelton opened up about his recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show after she urged him to get engaged to Gwen Stefani, and he revealed whether or not Gwen is open to popping the question.

Blake Shelton, 42, talked to his lady love Gwen Stefani, 49, about whether or not she wants to propose to him after his May 1 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she had a very confident opinion about the idea. During the country singer’s visit to the show, Ellen couldn’t help but joke that the time was ticking for the long-term couple to get engaged by giving Blake a clock with his and Gwen’s faces on it, and the hunk opened up to ET Online about whether or not it inspired Gwen to be the one to take action.

“She goes, ‘You know this is not how this is gonna work,'” Blake told the outlet about Gwen’s reaction to his request. Blake first introduced the idea that she propose when he reacted to Ellen’s urging and gifting of the clock, and the funny talk show host agreed it could work. “So you’re saying …there’s a chance she’s going to ask me to marry her? You’re saying with this clock,” Blake teased while reacting to Ellen’s gift. “You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?”

“Now that she knows that you’re waiting for her to ask, now that she’s sees this, she’ll ask you,” Ellen responded. “I’ll call her tonight.” Although it doesn’t look like Blake or Ellen’s idea convinced Gwen, Blake still wants the clock as a reminder of what could be in the future. “Man I left [the show], I said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna take my clock with me’… There wasn’t any glass on it, I guess for camera purposes. They didn’t want the reflection, so she [Ellen] said she wants to have the glass put back in it and then she’s gonna send it over to me,” Blake explained. “She’s getting it fixed up for me for sure.” As far as where he’ll put the ticking time reminder in his house? The humble star said it’s up to Gwen. “She loves it,” he said. “She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen.”

Blake may not have confirmed an engagement with Gwen in the future, but Ellen does seem to have an effect on couples. She offered a similar gift to longtime couple Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, just before Alex actually did propose, so perhaps the same thing will happen with Blake and Gwen. We guess only time will tell!