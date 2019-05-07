Amber Portwood Isn’t Surprised Jenelle Evans Was Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Knew This Was Coming’

Amber Portwood wants ‘justice’ for Jenelle Evans, her three children and Nugget, but revealed whether or not she approved of MTV’s decision to stop filming the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star.

Amber Portwood, 28, was among the first Teen Mom stars to react to MTV’s news that it stopped filming Jenelle Evans, 27, and has no plans to do so for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 season either. Although the network didn’t explicitly use the word “fired” in its statement on May 7, Amber predicted a decision of the sorts would one day be made. “Honestly I knew this was coming eventually. It’s a horrible situation she is going through,” Amber, a star on Teen Mom OG, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. But that doesn’t mean Amber thinks MTV should cut Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, 30, any slack.

“However, this is not acceptable,” Amber said of David killing Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. He confessed to the cruel act on May 1, claiming the dog allegedly bit his and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, 2. Speaking directly on MTV’s announcement, Amber added, “I’m just fine with the decision that was made on MTV’S behalf.” Just as Amber approves of the end of MTV and Jenelle’s relationship (for now), she hopes to see a similar fate for David and Jenelle’s relationship.

Jenelle admitted that she was considering divorcing David after Nugget’s death — we asked Amber if she thinks her fellow Teen Mom star will stay with her husband of nearly two years regardless. “Honestly, I don’t know but I hope not,” Amber told us. “It’s just a horrible situation that no one could have foreseen.”

Amber doesn’t want Nugget’s case to be closed just yet. “I hope there’s justice for her and her children as well as her poor pup. RIP Little Nugget,” she continued. There is still an ongoing investigation being conducted into animal cruelty allegations that reportedly occurred at Jenelle and David’s home, which the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control launched on May 1. In the meantime, Teen Mom 2 is now down one star — did Amber have any ideas for Jenelle’s replacement, should MTV seek one? “It’s not my position to say, honestly,” she simply said. Jenelle has been with the show since 2011, so it would presumably be a tough search.