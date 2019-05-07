A-Rod Shares Epic Met Gala Selfie With J.Lo, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Alex Rodriguez captured a few once-in-a-lifetime moments during the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, including an epic selfie with his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Sorry, Ellen DeGeneres, but this may be the best celebrity-packed selfie we’ve ever seen! On Monday, May 6, Alex Rodriguez, 43, took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, 49, and friends Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, while they were all hanging out together at the 2019 Met Gala. “Had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo #MetGala #AllThePink,” he captioned the photo from inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And despite Kanye’s awkward facial expression in the photo, everyone seemed to be having a great time together.

As a matter of fact, Alex also posted a video from inside the party, when Cher was performing “I Found Someone”. In the short clip, Jennifer Lopez can be seen singing the lyrics before she goes in for a kiss. Then, Alex aims his iPhone at others in the room to show everyone enjoying themselves. “Jamming to @cher at last night’s #MetGala! She crushed it, so much fun,” he captioned the video. Both that photo and video can be seen below.

Interestingly, Vogue editor and Met Gala host Anna Wintour previous banned the event’s guests from taking pictures inside the highly exclusive affair, but that didn’t seem to stop Alex from capturing some epic moments on his phone. And we’re glad he broke the rule because this picture is iconic! And so is the video.