Zoe Saldana Sizzles In Sultry Red Sequins & Feathers At The 2019 Met Gala

She did it again! Zoe Saldana’s always a winner on the Met Gala red carpet, and her sexy sequined outfit proved she’s still the one to beat.

Welcome back, Zoe Saldana! The Avengers: Endgame star, 40, hasn’t been to the Met Gala since 2016, and she came back with a bang for the 2019 event. All eyes were on the actress as she strolled down the red carpet wearing maybe one of the most dramatic looks of the night: red sequins, red feathers, purple flowers, and MASSIVE hair! Zoe always turns it up a notch at the Met Gala, and her 2019 look was spectacular. Zoe came to slay, and she wasn’t letting anyone stand in her way!

The actress formerly known as Gamora was wearing a very 1970s-inspired outfit, complete with a bouncy afro. She pulled back one side with huge, purple flowers like the goddess she is, and wore some excellent highlighter on her enviable cheekbones. Zoe’s one-armed wrap dress featured a thigh-high slit, and the sequined number also included a sweet bow around the neck — one of the biggest trends of the night! She finished off the look by carrying a feathered stole in the same color, under her sleeveless arm.

Zoe is a Met Gala mainstay, and over the years she’s been a favorite guest of many top designers. She started attending the Met Gala in 2006, where she wore a gorgeous, tiered gown from Anglomania. She looked so sophisticated in 2010, wearing a beaded, one-shouldered Calvin Klein dress. The next year, she went with Calvin Klein again, this time wearing a simple, lemon-yellow dress and a choker. For the 2014, it was a voluminous, black and white custom Michael Kors gown. She just got more stunning by the year!

And the last time she was at the Met Gala, in 2016, was when she really made a statement. She walked onto that red carpet and had heads swiveling to look at her in her glorious, peacock feathered, Dolce & Gabbana gown. It’s hard to believe it, but she may have topped herself in 2019!