Vicki Gunvalson: The Truth About Whether She Got Engaged Just To Secure Full-Time Position On ‘RHOC’

Did Vicki Gunvalson strategically plan her engagement to Steve Lodge in order to secure a full-time gig on the upcoming season of ‘RHOC’? — We have the answer.

Vicki Gunvalson‘s engagement had no ulterior motives behind it, despite opposing reports that claim Steve Lodge popped the question so she should could have a storyline on the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “Vicki definitely did not get engaged just to get a spot on ‘RHOC’ this season,” a source close to the longtime Bravo star, 57, told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “The plan, all along was for Vicki to be a cast member on ‘RHOC’ because she’s great for the show,” the insider said, adding, “Not to mention, she’s the ‘OG of the OC’ and the franchise itself.”

Vicki and Steve had previous discussions about taking the next step in their relationship. “They had been talking about getting engaged and about her coming back as a housewife, for awhile now. — But, the two have nothing to do with one another,” the source said. In fact, there were “no cameras” rolling when Steve got down on one knee. Vicki shared the news of the couple’s engagement on Friday, April 26. “I said ‘Yes,'” the Bravo star shared with her followers while posing with her fiancé outside her Coto de Caza home.

“Vicki is having so much fun filming and being engaged,” the source revealed. “She’s looking forward to marrying Steve and she’s over the moon and excited to share her journey with fans of the show.” Vicki was recently filming with the rest of the RHOC cast when they took a trip to Miami. “She had a great time celebrating with everyone in Miami,” the insider said. “Her besties Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made sure to make it extra special for her.” The source affirmed that Vicki’s return to the show is imminent.

Vicki and Steve dated for about three years before he proposed. The pair met at a Boys & Girls Club charity event near Anaheim, California. She was previously married to Donn Gunvalson, who she wed in 1994. The two founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services, after Vicki regained her insurance license in California. The reality star and Donn divorced in 2014.

A new season of the RHOC is expected to premiere later this year. It’s unclear if Vicki’s engagement will air on the upcoming season.